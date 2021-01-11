Nicole Kidman Reveals the "Disturbing" Side Effects She Endured From The Undoing

Weitere : Nicole Kidman Reflects on Marriage to Tom Cruise

The life of an actor can be glamorous at times, but rarely do celebrities discuss the side effects of taking on traumatic roles.

Nicole Kidman delved into this topic on Marc Maron's podcast, WTF With Marc Maron, discussing how the intense nature of scenes from HBO's Big Little Lies and The Undoing impacted her physical and mental health, even once the camera's stopped rolling.

She explained that with those two roles specifically, she "becomes" the character in a sense. "Even on The Undoing it kind of happened where I just like suddenly was in this place of... There was sort of a disquietness to my personality," she recalled, "where I was uneasy and there was duress on who I was."

Nicole, whose character in The Undoing is involved in her husband's (Hugh Grant) high-profile murder case, reveals that she even became "really sick" during production. She shares, "I went down for a week, because your immune system it doesn't know the difference between acting and truth when you're doing them."