Marie Kondo's New Container Store Collection Sparks Major Joy

From drawer dividers to desk organizer sets and woven bins, the KonMari collection will make you enjoy organizing even the messiest of rooms!

von Emily Spain Jan 11, 2021 21:19Tags
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

The new Container Store x KonMari collection is here to spark major joy and inspiration!

If you fell in love with Marie Kondo and her famous decluttering method on the Netflix hit show Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, you're going to want to run to The Container Store right now. Marie's collection features organizational products that will help you tidy up your kitchen, closet, home office, playroom and any area of your home that is in need of some TLC. And with it being the beginning of the year, there's never been a better time to get organized and declutter your life.

From woven baskets, drawer dividers and jewelry boxes to chic hangers and pantry labels, the KonMari collection will inspire you to tackle even the messiest junk drawers, overflowing closets and cluttered playrooms.

To shop our 12 favorite items from The Container Store x Marie Kondo collection, keep scrolling!

Marie Kondo 2-Drawer Linen Jewelry Box

Jewelry sparks joy except when it gets so tangled you can't wear it! But you can avoid tangles with this jewelry box that features designated compartments for rings, earrings and necklaces.

$130
Container Store

Marie Kondo Calm Desktop Organizer Set

WFH never looked so chic! This desktop set will help you keep your office must-haves in one convenient location.

$18
Container Store

Marie Kondo Ori Rattan Honey Natural Curved Bins

These gorgeous, versatile bins are great for storing toys, blankets, beauty must-haves or anything that needs a chic place to hide.

$30-$40
Container Store

Marie Kondo Sakura Pink Kid's Wall Mall-Mounted Bookshelf

Create a mini bookstore in your child's room with a variety of bold-hued bookshelves. And installation is easy!

$20
Container Store

Marie Kondo Cloud White Ceramic Bulk Canisters

Now your rice, sugar, spices and more cooking must-haves will add a sophisticated touch to your kitchen countertops!

$20-$27
Container Store

Marie Kondo Kitchen & Pantry Labels

With cute canisters, you need equally cute labels to stay organized. Each package includes 90 adhesive labels with commonly needed item names and blank labels, too.

$8
Container Store

Marie Kondo Shoji Bamboo Collator

This bamboo collator will keep bills, letters, magazines and more paper goods organized so you can avoid a cluttered desk!

$40
Container Store

Marie Kondo Cloud White Serene Matte Metal Suit Hanger

Although neatly folding clothes is a staple of the KonMari method, hanging heavier garments is necessary for most closet users. With wood accents, these hangers will help your clothes hang nicely in your closet.

$13
Container Store

Marie Kondo Kawaii Pouches- Pack of 5

Keep your crayons, accessories, toys, chargers and more this these color-coded pouches. With frosted translucent construction, it's easy to see what is in each pouch, too.

$10
Container Store

Marie Kondo Bamboo Drawer Dividers

Follow the famous KonMari method and neatly fold your clothes after you've decided if they spark joy or not!

$25-$35
Container Store

Marie Kondo Balance Hikidashi Small Organizer Boxes- Pack of 14

These recyclable Hikidashi boxes will help you transform any drawer. You can compartmentalize your office goods, accessories or jewelry for easy access and viewing.

$40
Container Store

Marie Kondo Shoji 2-Section Bamboo Hamper

No one wants to see a pile of dirty laundry in your room! This sophisticated hamper will seamlessly pass for another piece of furniture and decor.

$170
Container Store

For more home essentials, check out Anne Burrell's new cookware line!

