Move Over, Umbrella Academy—The New Sparrow Academy Is Not Here to Play

As if we weren't already excited enough for The Umbrella Academy season three.
The Netflix superhero drama just announced a whole bunch of new cast members, all of whom are part of the new Sparrow Academy, which is what replaced the Umbrella Academy after the Hargreeves siblings messed with time and freaked their adoptive dad out so much that he decided not to adopt them after all.
Ben (Justin H. Min), who was dead as the series began, is now alive again and the leader of this alt history family, but he's not the same lovable Ben we got to know as a ghost in season two.
"This is not the sweet Ben we know and love," Netflix's description reads. "This Ben is a Machiavellian tactician, wrapped up in a pretty boy body with a rumbling inner-squid. Vicious, pragmatic, and hyper-vigilant—Ben is determined to gain his status as the leader at all costs."
Welp.
The new evil Ben is accompanied by six new siblings, played by a few familiar faces.
Justin Cornwell, known for Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey and I Am the Night, plays Marcus, or Number One. "A charming, chiseled, colossus. Honest, virtuous, and demanding, Marcus keeps the family together. Graceful but lethal, calculated but compassionate, he is as smart as he is strong. Marcus is disciplined, rational and in control. He oozes confidence and leadership without ever having to raise his voice."
Number three, or Fei, is played by Britne Oldford, known for The Path and Hunters. "Fei sees the world in a special way. She comes across as a misanthrope who would rather be alone than spend even a second with you. But truth be told, Fei wishes she had a friend. Most of the time, Fei is the smartest person in the room and willing to work things out. But if you cross her there's no looking back because Fei won't stop until the job is done."
Jake Epstein, known for Designated Survivor and as Craig on Degrassi: The Next Generation, plays Number four, or Alphonso. "Years of crime fighting have left his face and body with countless visual reminders of his battles. To compensate, Alphonso is armed with a caustic and biting sense of humor. The only thing he likes better than verbally battering anyone foolish enough to get in his face, is a good pizza and a six-pack of beer."
Genesis Rodriguez, star of The Fugitive and She-Ra, plays Sloane, or Number Five. She is "a romantic and a dreamer who feels a higher cosmic calling leaving her eager to see the world and experience a life beyond her upbringing. But obligations to her family keep Sloane tethered to the Academy, as does her fear of crossing the family line. But Sloane has plans… and one day she might just be brave enough to act on them."
Cazzie David, daughter of Larry David and author of No One Asked For This, will play Jayme, or Number Six. "Jayme is a loner hidden under a hoodie. She doesn't say much because she doesn't have to. Jayme has a fear-inducing snarl. Catch a glimpse of it, and you'll run across the street to avoid what follows. Smart and sharp as a knife, she spends most of her time hanging with Alphonso, her only friend."
Finally, according to the exact words of the Netflix press release, newcomer Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube will play Christopher, or Number Seven. "Christopher is a telekinetic cube of unknown origin. He can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear. He acts as the Sparrows' consulted oracle who hands out incredible advice and serves as the family mediator. Trustworthy, loyal, and is treated by the Sparrows like any other sibling, Christopher is a force to be reckoned with."
The Sparrow Academy will be coming face to face with the original Umbrella Academy, who are all returning for a third season. That includes Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan and Aidan Gallagher. Ritu Arya, Adam Godley and Colm Feore will all also return.
There's no premiere date for season three just yet, but the first season premiered in February 2019 and the second didn't premiere until July 2020, so do with that information what you will.
The first two seasons are now streaming on Netflix.