Clarice First Look: Agent Starling Is Back Hunting Monsters in Chilling New Series

"Hello, Clarice." Or, should we say, "Welcome back."
It's time to get excited Silence of the Lambs fans as FBI agent Clarice Starling is getting the TV treatment. And, per the new show's description, we'll get to know Clarice's personal story more than ever before.
The new CBS series, aptly titled Clarice, follows Agent Starling (played by Rebecca Breeds) one year after the events of Silence of the Lambs. Thus, the rising FBI star finds herself still reeling from serial killer Buffalo Bill's capture, whom she nabbed thanks to the help of cannibalistic killer Hannibal Lecter.
Still, Starling must return to the field and her home state of West Virginia as a new crime comes to the surface.
"You are a woman with a very public reputation for hunting monsters," one of Clarice's higher ups (played by Jayne Atkinson) informs her in the first look below.
However, it seems Clarice is hesitant to embrace this reputation as she's "only done it once."
Regardless, the powerhouse advises the FBI's up-and-comer, "It's time you own that reputation. It's time to come out of hiding, Starling."
Not everyone on the force feels this way. In fact, another field agent orders Clarice, "This isn't Buffalo territory anymore, Starling. We do evidence, not it's a full moon and I've got a feeling. So, you'll keep quiet until I tell you and then you will say what I tell you."
And if you thought The Silence of the Lambs was bone-chilling, be sure to tune in for the haunting drama promised in Clarice.
The character Clarice Starling was first brought to life in Thomas Harris' 1988 novel The Silence of the Lambs, which serves as the inspiration for the new CBS show. Jodie Foster famously played the young agent in the 1991 film adaptation.
In addition to Breeds, Clarice stars Devyn A. Tyler, Lucca De Oliveira, Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, Michael Cudlitz and Marnee Carpenter.
Check out the chilling new trailer below.
Clarice premieres Thursday, Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. on CBS.