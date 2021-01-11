Tristan Thompson Crowns Khloe Kardashian "My Queen" in Flirty Instagram Comment

Weitere : Khloe Kardashian Mistaken for Kendall Jenner in New Selfie

Tristan Thompson is showing his love for Khloe Kardashian.

After the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a sexy video on Sunday, Jan. 10 on Instagram, the Cleveland Cavaliers player couldn't help but gush over True Thompson's mom. "My Queen," Tristan wrote along with a crown emoji and heart emoji.

The couple began a new chapter in the relationship last year after quarantining together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"They are together and very happy," the source told E! News exclusively back in October. "She's very happy that he's around and that things have been going as well as they have."

The insider also explained how much Tristan has been trying to make things work with Khloe after his past cheating scandals, explaining, "Tristan has bent over backwards to be with her. He has apologized over and over and swears he is forever changed. She resisted for a long time, but he's slowly finding his way back in."

The source also noted that "Khloe is hesitant and taking it very slow."