Bachelor’s Kelley Flanagan Reveals She's Still Moving to New York City Despite Peter Weber Breakup

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are still moving to New York City, just not together.

The Bachelor couple, who recently split after less than a year of dating, will both be living in the same city in just a few months. However, it sounds like there are no plans for them to reunite. Kelley took to Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 10 to reflect on the start of 2021.

"2021 has been a rough start but if I've learned anything the last couple of days, it's to keep pushing through no matter what life throws at you," she wrote. "You can't help what happens but you can choose how you react. It's ok to not feel the best at times and honestly, it makes you appreciate the good things in life."

The 28-year-old lawyer continued, "The saying ‘when it rains it's pours' has definitely hit me with adjustments but this is just a chapter of my life!"