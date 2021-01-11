Kristin Cavallari's BFF Justin Anderson Defends Her After Critic Claims She "Never Has Her Kids"

Weitere : Kristin Cavallari Calls Divorce the "Hardest Decision" She's Ever Made

While Kristin Cavallari is living her life as a single parent, some critics have a bone to pick with her.

Fortunately, the star's best friend has her back. On Sunday, Jan. 10, the mom of three posted a photo of herself laughing with girlfriends, sarcastically captioned "Zero fun." Well, it was zero fun in the comment section after one naysayer criticized the TV personality for allegedly never having her kids with her.

"Ever since her divorce she never has her kids," the person accused in a comment. "A divorce is when a parent should be more worried about there [sic] kids then [sic] men at bars I agree moms deserves [sic] mommy free time but not every single day if you don't wanna be a mother why did you have kids stop pinning them on Jay [Cutler]."

It was not long before Cavallari's bestie and former Very Cavallari co-star Justin Anderson caught wind of the comment and fiercely fired back in defense of his friend. "You do realize that divorced parents have set up schedules with their kids right? as kristin's real life friend i can assure you that her kids are her biggest priority and when it's her turn with them they have her undivided attention and she's the best mom i've ever been around," the celebrity hairstylist wrote. "This is a trash comment and you should feel like a garbage can writing something like this to such a dedicated mom like kristin. no need to respond at all, but you should absolutely take a moment to reflect on where your stupidity comes from."