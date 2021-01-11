Watch Gabrielle Union Surprise Dwyane Wade With a Classic Car for His Birthday

Gabrielle Union just raised the bar on birthday gifts.
On Sunday, Jan. 10, Dwyane Wade, 39 took to Instagram to share an early birthday gift from his loving wife.
In the video recorded by the retired basketball pro's 18-year-old son, Zaire, Dwyane and the Bring It On star walk outside of their house to a vintage white car sitting outside. Off screen, loved ones screamed, "Surprise!" as Dwyane stood in shock.
The proud dad went to take a closer look at the new whip, but adorably doubled back to give his wife of seven years a kiss and a proper thank you.
"One week before I turn 39 and @gabunion has already started with the surprises," he wrote in the caption. "She just raised the bar #1988 Classic!"
The happy couple share a daughter together, 2-year-old Kaavia Union Wade. They also live with Dwyane's three other children—Zaire, Zaya and Xavier—from previous relationships.
The Wade family are constantly having adorable moments that fans continue to enjoy.
During an interview back in December, the Deliver Us From Eva actress shared how they celebrated the holidays amid the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.
"We don't really don't have a hard and firm tradition except the lack of tradition because my husband, for so many years, played on the holidays," she explained to E! News exclusively. "So, we might have had Thanksgiving in a hotel room in Philly or Christmas in an arena somewhere. Or Christmas on the 18th or the 27th. So, it's always been a lack of consistency, so this year is like, okay, one more for the record book."
The proud mom and wife even revealed a Christmas fixture that her hubby would rather skip.
"He is not a fan of real Christmas trees. We responded to that with two gigantic [real] Christmas trees in the house. He's like, 'What are we doing?'" she shared. "He likes a fake tree. He likes putting it together, he likes taking it down. He likes that there's no little needles. He hates all that."
However, there's a logic to the queen of celebration's logic, "We're trapped here, so let's get into the holiday spirit."