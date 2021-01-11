Bridgerton Creator Reveals How Many Seasons the Show Might Run For

Weitere : "Bridgerton" Stars Loved Those Sex Scenes as Much as You Did

Listen up, Bridgerton fans: Even Lady Whistledown doesn't have this scoop.

Amid the massive success of the new Netflix series, which follows the love story of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page), the show's creator Chris Van Dusen is teasing how many seasons are still to come. As fans may know, the series is based on author Julia Quinn's beloved books about the eight Bridgerton siblings. So, does that mean there will be eight total seasons?

"I feel like the first season was primarily about Daphne and her love story with Simon. But, this being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings," Van Dusen told Collider. "For each character, for sure."

When asked specifically if he'd want eight seasons, Van Dusen confirmed, "I would love that. In success, I would love that."