Watch Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Prove That Dancing Really Does Run in the Family

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter has clearly been paying attention to everything her relatives have taught her.

On Sunday, Jan. 10, Beyoncé's famous mom, Tina Lawson, posted footage to Instagram of her 8-year-old granddaughter showing off some moves to Ciara's 2010 single "Gimmie Dat" during a dance class. As Tina pointed out, the young girl's impressive style brought to mind her superstar family members, including aunt Solange Knowles.

"This is Blue but I swear it looks like Solange dancing at this age," the proud grandma captioned the footage, adding a heart emoji.

CNN commentator Angela Raye replied, "I love her!!! This is so cute."

One of the most-like comments on the post was a fan's message that read, "Blue said 'hold my Juicebox real quick,'" following by three laughing emojis.

A different follower wrote, "WHEN YOUR MOM IS BEYONCE AND TT IS SOLANGE [speaking-head emoji] GON HEAD BLUE."

Another popular comment was, "Everybody when they got their stimulus lol."