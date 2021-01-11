Why Priyanka Chopra Loved Spending More Time With Nick Jonas During Quarantine

Weitere : Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary

While the coronavirus pandemic has challenged many people's relationships, Priyanka Chopra cherishes the quality time she has gotten to spend with husband Nick Jonas.

In an interview with the U.K. newspaper The Sunday Times, published on Jan. 10, Chopra talked about the pair's relationship and how the COVID-19 lockdowns have affected it. "Quarantine gave us the ability to spend a lot of time together, which I'm really blessed by," said the 38-year-old actress. "Because with both of our careers it's hard to find that kind of time."

Late last year and months after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, Chopra filmed scenes for The Matrix 4 in Berlin and, more recently, the romantic comedy film Text for You in London. Nick, 28, joined her in the U.K. capital in November and the following month, they celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary there during a COVID-19 lockdown. More than a week ago, they rang in the New Year in London.