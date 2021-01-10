Brian Austin Green Says He Feels "Blessed" After Discussing Sharna Burgess Romance for the First Time

Brian Austin Green's lips are not sealed!
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum recently opened up about the new woman in his life, Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess. It's been almost a month since the duo first sparked romance rumors, but now Brian is ready to publicly discuss his love life.
"It's all going really well right now," the 47-year-old actor told Access Hollywood on Saturday, Jan. 9. "It's early on, so we don't have any labels or anything, obviously, but we're really enjoying each other's company."
While the two aren't rushing their romance, Brian certainly seems smitten over the 35-year-old dancer, saying, "She's super responsible and she's super sweet and caring, passionate, fun to be around, so I feel blessed right now."
As for how they met in the first place? The Cross Wars actor explained they were introduced by their mutual business manager. Despite hitting things off, Brian admitted that he "begrudgingly" agreed to meet with Sharna at first.
"We met and we had a great conversation," he shared of the first day they hung out. "It's been great so far."
During the Christmas holiday, Brian and Sharna fueled romance rumors after they were spotted boarding a plane together. It later turned out they were headed to Hawaii, where they enjoyed a steamy vacation.
Earlier this week, a source told E! News they had "an incredible time being together in paradise."
Per the insider, the duo booked a room at the Four Season, "the same place Brian got married to Megan [Fox]."
"They had a great time on the island. They spent a lot of time by the pool and beach, where they kissed, hugged and walked around holding hands," the insider added. "They watched the sunset several times and also the sunrise. Everything between them seemed very natural and peaceful... They had a great stay and look very happy to be together."
Sharna has yet to publicly comment on her love life and even shut down a fan question over the weekend. When asked about her and Brian's romance during an Instagram Q&A, she replied, "Lol. Y'all don't give up on this one. It's almost impossible to fish out real questions amidst the ones about my relationship status."
"I say this with love and kindness," she continued, "Let it go."
While the professional dancer is keeping her love life private, she did confirm that she was no longer single in late December.
"I actually am not on the market anymore. But it's very new and very, you know, it's dating, essentially. No one's calling us a relationship yet," she told Us Weekly at the time. "How funny would it be if I actually found the love of my life during a pandemic. I'm looking for that soulmate stuff—that thing where that something inside you recognizes that something inside them."
Although Sharna and Brian aren't rushing into anything, news of their romance comes nearly two months after Megan filed for divorce from the actor. Moreover, she has since moved on with Machine Gun Kelly. Brian and Megan share three sons, Journey, 4; Bodhi, 6; and Noah, 8.