16 Shocking Secrets About The Vampire Diaries Revealed

Dear diary, can you believe it's been more than 10 years since The Vampire Diaries premiered?
And if you really want to feel old, star Nina Dobrev, who played teen heroine Elena Gilbert, just celebrated her 32nd birthday on Saturday, Jan. 9 (well, sort of).
While it was initially written off as a TV version of Twilight, the CW hit, which debuted on Sept. 10, 2009, quickly developed a cult following that turned the show into one of the biggest pop culture phenomenons in the early teens, blending together epic romances, supernatural beings (vampires, werewolves, witches, oh my!) and small town drama to create one irresistible series that helped redefine the young network.
Based on the book series by L.J. Smith, TVD was created by Dawson's Creek creator Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec, two people who know a thing or two about iconic teenage love triangles. But Kevin almost passed on the show completely.
"In the beginning when I read it, I didn't want to be involved with it because I felt it was a sort of Twilight rip-off, no matter which came first," the TV legend admitted to The Independent. "The premise was exactly the same: girl falls in love with vampire, and I felt that it had been done and that nobody was going to do another vampire story. But then Julie kept telling me to keep reading the books and then I began to realize that it was a story about a small town, about that town's underbelly and about what lurks under the surface."
What was uncovered were the relationships and friendships that made up the town of Mystic Falls, with The Vampire Diaries turning its relatively unknown young stars into superstars, especially its main trio: Nina as Elena and Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder as Stefan and Damon Salvatore, the estranged vampire brothers who are both in love with her.
The Vampire Diaries would go on to air eight seasons and launch two successful spinoffs (The Originals and Legacies) before it aired its emotional finale in March 2017.
Here are some surprising facts you might not know about the show: