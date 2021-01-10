16 Shocking Secrets About The Vampire Diaries Revealed

Weitere : Nina Dobrev Gushes Over Reunion With Ex Costar Paul Wesley

Dear diary, can you believe it's been more than 10 years since The Vampire Diaries premiered?

And if you really want to feel old, star Nina Dobrev, who played teen heroine Elena Gilbert, just celebrated her 32nd birthday on Saturday, Jan. 9 (well, sort of).

While it was initially written off as a TV version of Twilight, the CW hit, which debuted on Sept. 10, 2009, quickly developed a cult following that turned the show into one of the biggest pop culture phenomenons in the early teens, blending together epic romances, supernatural beings (vampires, werewolves, witches, oh my!) and small town drama to create one irresistible series that helped redefine the young network.

Based on the book series by L.J. Smith, TVD was created by Dawson's Creek creator Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec, two people who know a thing or two about iconic teenage love triangles. But Kevin almost passed on the show completely.