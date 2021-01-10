Ciara and Her Kids Adorably Twin in Matching Varsity Jackets to Cheer on Russell Wilson

Ciara and her kids kicked off the weekend with a total touchdown!
Taking to social media on Saturday, Jan. 9, the "Rooted" singer melted the hearts of her millions of followers with a series of adorable family photos. The 35-year-old star and her little ones each rocked the same outfit to cheer on Russell Wilson, whose team, the Seattle Seahawks, played against the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.
"We're so proud of you @DangeRussWilson," Ciara shared on Instagram, ahead of the kick-off. "Wish we could be at the stadium cheering you on today! Go Baby! Go Daddy!"
The images showed Ciara and her three kids, Future Zahir Wilburn, 6, Sienna Princess Wilson, 3, and Win Harrison Wilson, 5 months, decked out in Seahawks-themed Varsity jackets. Each piece featured a "W" and "3" patches, which were nods to Russell. Moreover, the back of the jackets were adorned with the text "Seattle Seahawks" and included the NFL team's mascot.
Although the Seahawks didn't win Saturday's game, the Grammy winner praised her husband following the game.
"Always Proud of You Da Da @DangeRussWilson," she captioned her post, alongside an image of their 5-month-old son smiling from ear-to-ear. "#3 Always."
Despite Russell's loss, one thing is certain, the couple has a winning romance. In October, the 32-year-old quarterback gushed over Ciara with a sweet birthday tribute.
"My Queen. You are everything a man, husband, lover, friend, dad, a family, and our kids could ever ask for! You are Heaven sent," Russell shared at the time. "You have changed my life for the better. You, my Queen, are the most loving mother to our beautiful 3 babies. I am grateful for how you always love."
"Jesus has anointed you from the crown of your head to the souls of your feet. You have changed generations with your music, your dance, business, & your influence as a woman around the world," he continued. "However, despite all of that... the best thing about you is how you always make our family laugh and smile from ear to ear."
The athlete closed out his post, "We love how you wrap your arms around us. We love you forever. Daddy loves you. Happy Birthday Babylove!"
Last year, the pair, who has been married for four years, spent a lot of time together due to the coronavirus pandemic. Of their new normal, Ciara told Tamron Hall in September 2020 that she and her husband were having a "memorable journey" together.
"I think my biggest mission, a focal point, was to try my best to always find a silver lining through it all and to find the positive moments," she noted, adding that welcoming her second child with Russell during quarantine was a "blessing and a gift."
"If you think about that," she continued, "that kind of supersedes everything. It's like, the most important thing that I could pray for is a healthy baby."