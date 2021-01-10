Kim & KanyeBachelor NationTaylor SwiftKardashiansDie NeuestenVideos

Runaway June Singer Jennifer Wayne Marries Austin Moody

Jennifer Wayne called new husband Austin Moody her "favorite person" in a sweet Instagram post celebrating their wedding.

von Kaitlin Reilly Jan 10, 2021 19:20Tags
HochzeitPromis
Weitere: The Highwomen on "Making More Spots" for Women in Country Music

Jennifer Wayne of Runaway June is spending "forever" with country singer Austin Moody

The couple, who went public with their romance just months ago and got engaged two weeks ago, walked down the aisle on Jan. 9. 

"I got to marry my favorite person in the world last night... @theaustinmoody," Jennifer, who is the granddaughter of silver screen icon John Wayne, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from their wedding. "My forever now."

According to the couple's interview with People, they wed in an intimate ceremony on Florida's Santa Rosa Beach. 

"Jennifer grew up on the beach, and there's something so calming and healing about the ocean," Austin told the outlet prior to the wedding. "We are having a boat 'sail off' after we tie the knot."

The country music stars, who are taking the coronavirus pandemic very seriously after Jennifer's own battle with COVID-19, required the guests to receive a COVID-19 test before attending. 

"We are having the ceremony outdoors with plenty of room to social distance," the pair confirmed, adding that once things are safer they are planning a "a big party in Nashville" to celebrate. 

foto
The Greatest Country Music Couples of All Time

Naturally, the event was cowboy/cowgirl themed, and everyone was encouraged to wear their best "western flair" on the beach.

Instagram

Top Stories

1
EXKLUSIV

You Won't Believe What Your Favorite Peloton Instructors Used to Do

2

16 Shocking Secrets About The Vampire Diaries Revealed

3

Breaking Down Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett & Sabrina Carpenter Drama

Jennifer showed off her engagement ring on Instagram last week in a birthday post to Austin. 

"Happy birthday to the man I get to spend the rest of my life with!!! I love you @theaustinmoody," the singer wrote. "Can't wait to celebrate the day with you."

Though the couple has known each other for five years, they only really connected in 2020, after Austin found a dog alongside the freeway. Natalie Stovall, Jennifer's Runaway June bandmate, connected him with Jennifer. 

"He knew Natalie, and he knew she loved dogs," Jennifer explained to People of the serendipitous circumstances. "So, he sent the picture of the dog to Natalie, and Natalie said, 'Oh, Jen saves dogs ... we need to send to Jen.' The rest is history!"

Top Stories

1
EXKLUSIV

You Won't Believe What Your Favorite Peloton Instructors Used to Do

2

16 Shocking Secrets About The Vampire Diaries Revealed

3

Breaking Down Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett & Sabrina Carpenter Drama

4

Jessica White Accuses Nick Cannon of Hiding Brittany Bell's Pregnancy

5

Watch Dwayne Johnson and Daughter Tiana Have an Adorable Play Sesh