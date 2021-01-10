Morgan Stewart's Husband Jordan McGraw Surprises Her With an Intimate Baby Shower

A big baby shower wasn't in the cards this year for Morgan Stewart, but her husband Jordan McGraw still found a sweet way to celebrate the soon to be mom.

On Jan. 9, the Daily Pop host took to Instagram to share photos from her mini baby shower. She included pics of a lunch table decked out with roses, as well as a pink face mask with the words "Baby McGraw" on it. Jordan, the son of Dr. Phil McGraw and Robin McGraw, apparently planned it all perfectly.

In the caption, Morgan wrote, "When you can't have a baby shower but your husband surprises you with lunch for three."

Morgan announced she was pregnant with their first child in August 2020. At the time, she and Jordan, her then fiancé, told E! exclusively of the pregnancy, "We are so excited about our baby girl! We can't WAIT to meet her!"

The pair's baby shower wasn't the only celebration they happily scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic. In December of last year, Morgan and Jordan had an intimate wedding ceremony with a virtual officiant in lieu of a major event.