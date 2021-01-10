Love Island USA's Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks Break Up

Weitere : "Love Island" Ladies Explain Joining a Dating Show During a Pandemic

It's over between Love Island USA stars Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks.

The two announced on Saturday, Jan. 9, that they have split. "Because you've all been such a close part of our relationship, I wanted to share with you that Johnny and I are no longer together," Vasquez, 24, shared on Twitter. "While our relationship has been public from the start, I do ask that you respect this decision and our privacy during this time."

"There is no reason to speculate, I am so thankful for our time together, but now it's simply time for each of us to focus on our own personal journey," she continued. "I hope that you continue to support each of us individually as we move forward, heal and continue to follow our dreams."

Middlebrooks, 22, reposted Vasquez's tweet on his Instagram Story. He also shared a montage of some of their most memorable moments together on the show.