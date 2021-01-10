Nina Dobrev Celebrates a Birthday "Redo" as Boyfriend Shaun White Shares Adorable Pics

Weitere : Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Spark Romance Rumors

Nina Dobrev is celebrating her 31st birthday with a "redo" as she turns 32, but this time, she gets to celebrate it publicly with her new boyfriend, Shaun White.

The Vampire Diaries alum shared a throwback video from one of her childhood birthday parties on her Instagram page on Saturday, Jan. 9, writing, "Thank you you for the birthday wishes!!! older? yep. wiser? sure. just as childish? 100%. im so excited to be turning 31 (again) today! (because i think we can all agree 2020 didn't count, so I'll be taking a redo) 2021 better get its s--t together quick otherwise I'll still be my [sic] 31st birthday again next year too..."

The year 2020 was certainly not all bad for Dobrev: She started dating White soon after it started. The 34-year-old Olympic gold medalist and snowboarding champion paid tribute to his girlfriend on her 32nd birthday, sharing photos of the two dressed in brightly colored, '80s-style outfits and sunglasses, with him sporting bleached blond hair.

"Too bad we never have any fun together," he wrote. "Happy birthday baby!"