The Challenge's Jordan Wiseley Disputes Ex Tori Deal's Claims About Their Break Up

Weitere : Andy Cohen Hosts "For Real: The Story of Reality TV"

It's a he said, she said situation.

Jordan Wiseley of The Challenge took to his Instagram Story to dispute allegations that ex Tori Deal made about their breakup.

Jordan and Tori announced last November that they had split up after getting engaged in April 2019. On Jan. 7, Tori went on the Chicks in the Office podcast, where she claimed that she had "begged" Jordan to stay with her before the two decided to part ways officially last year. However, on his Jan. 8 Instagram Story, Jordan seemingly hinted that Tori's version of events wasn't entirely accurate, telling his followers, "I watched some of the interview and it's certainly news to me."

He added, "I've been pretty silent about Tori and I's split because I thought it was something really special and very deep and ours and I didn't want to just give that away."

He also said it was "disappointing" to see that their breakup had become so publicized.

The couple met on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 in 2017, and got engaged two years later. Tori went on to compete on The Challenge: Double Agents in 2020 without Jordan. She told the Chicks in the Office podcast that they used that time away from one another to reevaluate their relationship.