Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page Reacts to Those James Bond Casting Rumors

He already steamed up TV screens with his portrayal of Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, on Netflix's new Shonda Rhimes series Bridgerton, and now, the internet thinks Regé-Jean Page would make a perfect secret agent, too.

The star spoke to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show about the rumors that he's in the running to portray James Bond when Daniel Craig retires from the role following the upcoming film No Time to Die. Currently, the betting site Ladbrokes gives 5/1 odds that Page could become the next 007.

"I think the internet thinks a lot of things, and that's one of the more pleasant ones," Page said on the talk show on Jan. 8. "So I am pleased as far as that goes."

Still, he mused that the speculation may have more to do with the fact that he's a Brit in the public eye than anything else.

"I think there might be an element of cultural translation to be done here," he added. "Like, if you're a Brit, and you do something of any kind of renowned that people regard well, then people start saying the 'B' word."