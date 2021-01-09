Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Are Already Saying "I Love You" 9 Months After Jay Cutler Split

Kristin Cavallari is seemingly getting serious with her new boyfriend, comedian Jeff Dye.
The Very Cavallari star and some of her friends appeared on an Instagram Live with Jeff on Jan. 8, where they chatted about his longest relationship. Jeff declared that it was just four months before winking at Kristin. The two were first spotted kissing in Chicago in October 2020, hinting that this was likely the romance he was referring to.
For those wondering just how serious the couple are, the Instagram Live ended with the two exchanging "I love yous."
Kristin and Jeff have been spending a lot of time together recently. In November 2020, the pair were spotted dining out with friends at West Hollywood hotspot Craig's.
"Kristin and Jeff had huge smiles on their faces and were excited to see each other," a source told E! News of the dinner. "They gave each other a huge hug and he sat right next to her. The whole table was laughing and it seemed like a fun conversation. Jeff was cracking jokes and everyone was in a great mood."
In December of last year, the two were seen on vacation with friends in Mexico's Cabo San Lucas, where they partied at the Nobu Hotel. An insider told E! News at the time, "Kristin was dirty dancing with Jeff and they couldn't keep their hands off each other. She seemed very happy and in a great mood."
Kristin's new romance comes on the heels of her divorce from former NFL star Jay Cutler, with whom she shares three children. The two announced their split after a decade together in April 2020.
"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," the pair's joint statement on Instagram read at the time. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."
In a September 2020 interview with People, Kristin, 34, called the divorce the "hardest decision" she's ever made.
"I met Jay when I was 23. I was a baby," she explained. "Jay and I had so much love for each other, but we grew up. When you work at something for so many years and nothing's changing, I think you have to just make a decision. We all want to be happy."
Now it seems Kristin is happy...and in love.