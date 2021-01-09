This $8 Sweatshirt Has Over 11,400 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You can never have too many sweatshirts!
Quarantine has taught us that comfort is key when spending extra time at home. But you don't have to spend a fortune on loungewear! This pullover fleece sweatshirt by Hanes is only $8 on Amazon.
Available in sizes small through extra extra large and 10 different colors, you're sure to find a fit and color that you'll love. Whether you like having a lightweight sweatshirt for workouts or an extra-large version to keep comfy while binge-watching your favorite shows, we can't recommend this one enough. And with over 11,400 5-Star reviews on Amazon, so many others agree!
Keep scrolling to shop the best-selling sweatshirt.
Hanes Women's V-Notch Pullover Fleece Sweatshirt
This cotton sweatshirt comes in 10 different hues so you can wear a new one every day.
Here's what reviewers are saying:
"My daughter and I tie dyed some sweatshirts. She purchased hoodies, I purchased this for me. This sweatshirt has become a quarantine favorite over here so I will be ordering more! Super soft, perfect length right at the hip. Perfect spring/summer weight and the arms are 3/4 length so comfy and perfect for spring as well."
"It's great for short people. I'm about 5'1 and the sleeves are at the perfect wrist-length for me. The bottom hits right at my hips. I was looking for a loose sweater I could wear around the house and go running in, as I like a loose sweater over fitted/tight athletic wear and this seems perfect. If you have a muffin top or tummy to hide, this will treat you kindly."
"I got this since we are at home a lot right now and want to be comfy. This is a regular, plain old sweatshirt. I ordered one size up because I wanted to be comfortable. Arms fit at the right length, as does the waist. It is a little boxy in the middle area but I'd rather that than be too tight. It's not overly fashionable but it serves its purpose. If it's very cold out I wear a small t-shirt underneath. Would buy again. (For reference, 5'3", 115 lbs, small chested, wear a small but ordered a medium in this)."
"I love these sweatshirts! I ordered four of them. Having just retired, my fall wardrobe consists of these four sweatshirts and two new pairs of jeans. The sweatshirts are soft and warm, without being too hot; warm enough to go outside without a coat on a chilly day. The colors are bright and very true. I've washed all of them a couple of times already, and no fading occurred. I bought an extra large because I like my sweatshirts loose. They are big enough to fall below my waist, at my hips, and are very comfortable to move around in."
