The 15 Best Hydrating Face Masks for Winter Skin

The quality of your skin says a lot about you.
A well-rested dewy complexion introduces you before you speak. We're all human, though, so most of the time we're dehydrated, running on empty and lucky if we have 10 minutes to dedicate to self-care at the end of the day. But if you can find the time to use a face mask once a week, we promise you'll see a difference.
In honor of National Winter Skin Relief Day, we've handpicked the most hydrating masks chock-full of skin-plumping ingredients so you don't have to. Not only will investing in a mask you love make you look better, it will also make you feel better. You deserve it!
For our 15 face mask picks that will help your skin combat the drying effects of winter weather, scroll below!
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask
We will buy anything Summer Fridays sells, their quality products will seriously transform your skin. The Jet Lag mask has so many purposes, too. You can use it for 10 minutes or wear it overnight or use it as a moisturizer, eye cream or primer.
Milk Makeup Hydrating Face Masks
This vegan clay mask will calm and moisturize your skin with cannabis sativa seed oil, Kaolin clay and aloe. And with it being a stick, you can bring it with you when you travel.
Farmacy Honey Potion Renewing Antioxidant Hydration Mask
Honey is one of the best natural remedies and is known for its soothing and humectant properties. When you use this luxe mask, your skin will receive beneficial ingredients like antioxidant-rich honey, glycerin and essential B vitamins. After each use, you'll notice firmer, hydrated and glowing skin. Score!
Herbivore Botanicals Brighten Wet Mask
With gentle fruit enzymes combined with micronized Tourmaline gemstone and rice powder, it helps brighten your skin and even out your tone all while keeping you super hydrated.
Mediheal D.N.A Hydrating Protein Sheet Mask (5-Pack)
If you haven't discovered Mediheal masks, your skin is missing out! Affordable yet incredibly effective, their sheet masks like the D.N.A Hydrating Protein Mask can be used after applying other serums so ingredients like fortifying amino acids and peptides can be easily absorbed by your skin.
Bobbi Brown Skin Nourish Face Mask
A unique triple emulsion, this seriously moisturizing mask features rich, hydrating emollients and natural oils plus a super lightweight feel. With ingredients like Coral Grass, Hydro Herb and Salicornia (to name few), it moisturizes for skin that's plump, smooth and nourished.
Paula's Choice Super Hydrate Overnight Mask
It's no wonder this cream-gel mask won the 2020 Allure Best of Beauty Award, Best Hydrating Mask. Packed with powerhouse ingredients like glycerin, reishi mushroom and cloudberry, you'll wake up with dewy, soft skin and reduced redness.
Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask
We love this mask because it helps to improve the look of uneven skin tone, addresses the damage caused by daily exposure to pollutants and other free radicals, natural ingredients fight wrinkles and environmental aggressors, and helps to revitalize, neutralize free radicals, and soothe.
Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask
An overnight mask that deeply hydrates, plumps, and brightens with powerful, antioxidant-rich super berries and THD ascorbate (vitamin C).
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask
If you love Laneige's widely-popular lip sleeping mask, it's formulated with highly concentrated Hydro Ionized Mineral Water to deliver high doses of moisture to stressed, parched skin.
SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Masque
This leave-on, rinse-off overnight face mask cools on contact to provide immediate relief to stressed, sensitive skin.
Jurlique Intense Recovery Mask
This thick recovery mask restores radiance to a tired or dull complexion while softening fine lines and impurities.
Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Mask
We love this antioxidant-rich mask with powerful humectant ingredients and electrolytes that are vital to helping maintain hydration levels in skin, improving barrier strength and lipid content, calming redness, and protecting against environmental dehydration.
Tatcha Violet-C Radiance Mask
This creamy anti-aging mask is packed with Japanese beautyberry, 2 types of Vitamin C and AHAs from 7 fruits unveils softer, glowing skin!
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Overnight Hydrating Mask
Made with hydrating ingredients like squalane and glycerin, this mask by Kiehl's will combat dryness, dullness and uneven skin tone.
—Last updated Jan. 8, 2020, at 3:00 a.m. PT; originally published March 27, 2019 at 3:30 a.m. PT