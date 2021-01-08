The 15 Best Hydrating Face Masks for Winter Skin

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The quality of your skin says a lot about you.

A well-rested dewy complexion introduces you before you speak. We're all human, though, so most of the time we're dehydrated, running on empty and lucky if we have 10 minutes to dedicate to self-care at the end of the day. But if you can find the time to use a face mask once a week, we promise you'll see a difference.

In honor of National Winter Skin Relief Day, we've handpicked the most hydrating masks chock-full of skin-plumping ingredients so you don't have to. Not only will investing in a mask you love make you look better, it will also make you feel better. You deserve it!

For our 15 face mask picks that will help your skin combat the drying effects of winter weather, scroll below!