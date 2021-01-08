The Wilds Is If Lost Made Sense—Hear Us Out

Weitere : TV Shows That Got Us Through 2020

I'll take The Wilds over Lost any day.

I know this is a big statement to make but, after watching the entire Prime Video series in 72 hours, I was more invested in the Unsinkable Eight—played by Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James and Sarah Pidgeon—than Lost's Oceanic Six.

As E! readers may recall, Lost took the world by storm almost 17 years ago. The ABC drama ran for six seasons between 2004 and 2010 and won several prominent awards, including the '05 Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series and the '06 Golden Globe for Best Drama.

It followed the fictional survivors of Oceanic Flight 815 after they crashed on a mysterious island. Viewers got to know the large ensemble cast—which included Matthew Fox, Josh Holloway, Evangeline Lilly, Naveen Andrews and more—through present day, flashback and flashforward scenes. I watched it religiously and, practically two decades later, I still can't make sense of what happened.