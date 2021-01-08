Find Out How Nikki Bella's Water Broke on Total Bellas

Weitere : Brie Bella Explains Why She Wants to Move to Napa Valley

Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev and Buddy Dessert Danielson are about to make their Total Bellas debut.

On tonight's all-new episode, fans watched as the clock steadily ticked down to the Bella Twins' due dates, and after Brie Bella's came and went—three days later, to be exact—we heard those magic words: "Oh my god, my water just broke."

However, it was Nikki Bella, not Brie, who was going into labor! The soon-to-be mom and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev weren't initially set to welcome their baby boy Matteo for another four days, but Nikki, sprawled out on an examination table at her doctor's office during what was supposed to be a check-up appointment, quickly realized that her son was well on his way.

The sisters were equally surprised, and Brie even wound up dropping the camera she had been using to tape Nikki's appointment. "I wish you kept filming, Brie!" Nikki yelled, though any anger she was feeling was quickly replaced with pure excitement. "I can't believe this. He's coming today! Brie, I'm nervous."