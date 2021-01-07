Winter Fashion Trends Celebs Love

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Fashion trends have been all about the comfy and cozy this past year. Celebrities have been rocking their quarantine looks, including tie dye sweatsuits which still haven't ended their reign, adorable and snug teddy coats and alpine ski 'fits for hitting the slopes.
Below, our winter fashion finds inspired by Nina Dobrev, Nicky Hilton, Bella Hadid and more of our favorite celebs at a variety of price points.
Tie Dye Pullover and Slant Pocket Pants Set
This tie-dye sweat set is super affordable and comes in a muted darker hue.
True Reflections Cropped Sweater and Sweatpants in Stormy Tie Dye
We love this cropped sweater and sweatpant combo in a pastel tie-dye.
Teddy Coat
This cute teddy coat has an oversize fit with an elasticized band and cuffs.
New Look Teddy Aviator Jacket in Camel
This teddy jacket has an aviator style and comes in both standard and plus sizes. It has a relaxed fit so your sweaters can go under.
Asos 4505 Ski Belted Jacket With Faux Fur Hood
Catch this belted ski jacket on sale. Its hood has a faux-fur trim.
Obermeyer Tuscany II Jacket
No details are missed on this insulated jacket with a removable hood.