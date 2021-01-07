Winter Fashion Trends Celebs Love

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Fashion trends have been all about the comfy and cozy this past year. Celebrities have been rocking their quarantine looks, including tie dye sweatsuits which still haven't ended their reign, adorable and snug teddy coats and alpine ski 'fits for hitting the slopes.

Below, our winter fashion finds inspired by Nina Dobrev, Nicky Hilton, Bella Hadid and more of our favorite celebs at a variety of price points.