The Office Stars Pick Their Favorite Episodes to Binge on Peacock

There's no better way to start 2021 than with a The Office binge-athon.

The beloved sitcom has finally arrived on NBCU's streaming service Peacock just in time to help you laugh off the chaotic year that was 2020. So who better to recommend the best Office episodes to watch than the stars of the show themselves?!

Oscar Nuñez told E! News of his favorite episode, "'Diversity Day' is pretty funny and I think right away it's like the second episode. It's right there at the beginning."

The Office creator Greg Daniels agrees. "I loved our second episode, 'Diversity Day.' I think that was one of the best ironically even though it was our second episode," Daniels shared. "And i also love very much the 'Business School' episode where Pam has an art show and Michael [Scott] is lecturing at business school. I think that one was just one of the best. I think that was season three."