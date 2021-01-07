Kim & KanyeJoJo SiwaGwen & BlakeTanya RobertsDie NeuestenVideos

9 Things You Need From Madewell's Athleisure Collection

Madewell just launched the most comfortable leggings and you need to add them to your cart ASAP!

von Emily Spain Jan 07, 2021 08:43Tags
ShoppingShop With E!Work From HomeShop Fashion
E-Comm: Madewell Athleisure LaunchMadewell

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Madewell just launched the newest addition to their Make Weekends Longer athleisure collection: leggings! And if you are a legging enthusiast like us, we recommend you add these to your cart ASAP!

Just like the rest of the Make Weekends Longer collection, these high-rise leggings offer comfort, flexibility and style. Not to mention, they're made with high-performance materials like recycled nylon and spandex so you can run, jump or walk without a care in the world. Plus, the leggings have a universally flattering ankle length and hidden card-holder pocket in the waistband. 

And when you mix and match a MWL top and bottom, you can take 20% off the set!

See below for the must-have leggings and our favorite items from the MWL collection.

lesen
Shop Martha Stewart's Amazon Picks to Get The New Year Off to a Very Good Start

MWL Form High-Rise 7/8 Leggings

Madewell's newest addition to their athleisure line is a must-have! Their highly-anticipated leggings are made with recycled nylon and spandex and offer maximum flexibility. 

$65
Madewell

MWL Ribbed Funnelneck Sweatshirt

With structured rib fabric and cozy fleece, you're sure to stay warm and cozy after your workout.

$80
Madewell

Top Stories

1
EXKLUSIV

No, Those Rumors About Kanye West and Jeffree Star Aren’t True

2

Your Favorite Toddlers & Tiaras Stars Are All Grown Up: Watch!

3
EXKLUSIV

How Peter Weber's "Controlling" Mom Impacted Kelley Flanagan Split

MWL Superbrushed Pull-On Jumpsuit

Comfy jumpsuits? Count us in! Made with ridiculously soft Superbrushed terry, we've found your new WFH uniform.

$98
Madewell

MWL Airyterry Overdyed Oversized Sweatshirt

You can never have too many sweatshirts especially when they are oversized.

$75
Madewell

MWL Superbrushed Contrast-Stitched Easygoing Sweatpants

If you've been on the hunt for a cute pair of sweatpants that aren't too loose yet not too fitted, these stitched ones are for you!

$80
Madewell

MWL Airyterry Hoodie Sweatshirt Dress

This sweatshirt dress is what weekend dreams are made of! Crafted with super soft, breathable MWL Airterry, you'll look stylish even when you're lounging around the house.

$98
Madewell

MWL Betterfleece Half-Zip Sweatshirt in Cheetah Print

Show your fierceness in and out of the gym! This half-zip pullover is great for cold winter mornings.

$98
Madewell

Kickoff Trainer Sneakers in Leather and Spot Mix Calf Hair

Madewell's popular, eco-friendly sneakers are back in stock! Made with Cloudlift insoles for ultimate comfort, these kicks will take your power walks to another level.

$110
Madewell

Madewell x Welly 18-Ounce Traveler Reusable Water Bottle

Now that you have your new workout outfit, you need a matching water bottle that is just as chic.

$35
Madewell

For more fashion must-haves, check out 15 Items To Help You Rock The Patchwork Trend!

Top Stories

1
EXKLUSIV

No, Those Rumors About Kanye West and Jeffree Star Aren’t True

2

Your Favorite Toddlers & Tiaras Stars Are All Grown Up: Watch!

3
EXKLUSIV

How Peter Weber's "Controlling" Mom Impacted Kelley Flanagan Split

4

Selena Gomez Calls Out Social Media CEOs After U.S. Capitol Breach

5

Margaret Qualley and Shia LaBeouf Break Up Amid His Ex's Abuse Claims