Kim & KanyeJoJo SiwaGwen & BlakeTanya RobertsDie NeuestenVideos

Your Favorite Toddlers & Tiaras Stars Are All Grown Up in New Discovery+ Special

Discovery+'s Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now sneak peek teases where your favorite pageant divas have ended up.

von Alyssa Ray Jan 07, 2021 20:20Tags
TVReality TVSchönheitswettbewerbNostalgia

Toddlers no more.

It's been more than ten years since Toddlers & Tiaras hit the small screen, yet we still find ourselves thinking about those ambitious tykes and their intense stage moms. Thankfully, Discovery+ just announced a three-part special that will reveal where our favorite toddlers and their involved parents have ended up.

"Ten years ago, on stages across America, toddlers competed in high-stakes beauty pageants," a voice-over teases in the new sneak peek above. "It wasn't only the kids who were competing."

Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now will kick off on Thursday, Jan. 21 and promises to take viewers behind the glitter curtain. As the new trailer teases, "These little nuggets captivated a nation. Now, we're catching up with these beloved little treasures. See how they've grown!"

Not only will the new special break down iconic moments with former pageant regulars and their over-the-top parents, but it may also reveal who still has it.

foto
Beauty Pageant Scandals

We're talking ex pageant divas trying on their old costumes and bringing to life past routines. According to one pageant diva, "I've definitely proven those pageant judges wrong."

Oh boy, we're gonna need to whip up Honey Boo Boo's Go-Go Juice before tuning into this special.

Discovery+

Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now will feature Eden Wood and mom Mickie, Alycesaundra and Giavanna Lyerly (AKA The Tiara Twins) and mom Kelly, Ava Perez and dad David, Isabella "Bella" Barrett and mom Susanna, Madison "Tootie" Berg and mom Stacy, Danielle Kirby and mom Tedi, Liana Pirraglia and mom Mary and Elizabeth, Makayla and Savanna Sprinkle (AKA The Sprinkle Sisters) and mom Dana.

Side note: We really need these stage moms to walk us through some of those costume choices. We'll never forget that pint-sized Pretty Woman costume.

Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now is produced by Authentic Entertainment.

For a taste of what's to come, check out the all-new sneak peek above!

Top Stories

1
EXKLUSIV

No, Those Rumors About Kanye West and Jeffree Star Aren’t True

2

Your Favorite Toddlers & Tiaras Stars Are All Grown Up: Watch!

3
EXKLUSIV

How Peter Weber's "Controlling" Mom Impacted Kelley Flanagan Split

Weitere: "Honey Boo Boo" May Return to the Pageant World

The Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now three-part special premieres on Discovery+ on Jan. 21.

Top Stories

1
EXKLUSIV

No, Those Rumors About Kanye West and Jeffree Star Aren’t True

2

Your Favorite Toddlers & Tiaras Stars Are All Grown Up: Watch!

3
EXKLUSIV

How Peter Weber's "Controlling" Mom Impacted Kelley Flanagan Split

4

Selena Gomez Calls Out Social Media CEOs After U.S. Capitol Breach

5

Margaret Qualley and Shia LaBeouf Break Up Amid His Ex's Abuse Claims