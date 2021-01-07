11 Perfect Lip Balms That Won't Stick To Your Mask

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Masks covered in makeup are our new normal in 2021, but there's nothing worse than your sticky lip gloss positively gluing your mask to your face. So we've been opting for lip balms that keep our pout hydrated without being goopy and uncomfortable.
Below, some of the best lip balms that won't stick to your mask from Sephora, Ulta and more. Whether tinted or not, they'll keep your lips happy.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Kiss Cupuaçu Lip Butter
This lip butter smells so good you'll want to eat it right up. it's infused with cupuaçu, açaí and coconut oil, and has a Brazilian caramel scent.
Hempz CBD Lip Service Nourishing Lip Conditioner SPF 15
Employ the power of CBD by putting on this lip conditioner with an SPF of 15.
Ilia Tinted Lip Conditioner
This tinted lip conditioner gives the most beautiful natural finish and has a barely-there feel. It comes in a range of shades.
Dr. Dan's CortiBalm Lip Balm
If there seems to be nothing out there that heals your lips, then you've never tried CortiBalm. This miracle worker contains 1% hydrocortisone to reduce inflammation for butter-soft lips.
Tarte Sea Jelly Glaze Anytime Lip Mask
This lip mask for daytime wear has a sheer, flattering tint. Pick from three colors.
Balm Dotcom in Wild Fig
Check out the limited edition Wild Fig Balm Dotcom scent. It's sweet and fruity, and has a deep coral tint.
Rosebud Perfume Co. Rosebud Salve in a Tube
This cult-favorite balm has a satin finish and mild rose scent.
Super Salve
Billie's affordable super salves come in a variety of sheer colors and flavors, or there are untinted options too.
Fresh Sugar Lip Balm Sunscreen SPF 15
These tinted lip balms come in a ton of colors and feel comfortable on your lips. They have an SPF of 15 and come in either satin or shimmer finishes.
Juicy All The Way—Mini Lip Jelly Set
These sheer lip jellies contain five nourishing oils and promise to have the shine of a gloss and comfort of a balm.
Dior Lip Glow
If you're down to splurge, pick up one of these sheer lip balms with mango butter. They come in a variety of finishes, from satin to shimmer.