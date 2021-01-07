Watch Emily Meet a Man Who Already Thinks She's Famous in Dickinson Sneak Peek

Dickinson's Emily Dickinson might not be famous yet, but she is to one man.

In season two of the Apple TV+ series, Emily (Hailee Steinfeld) makes a new friend in the form of publisher and editor Sam Bowles (Finn Jones). E! News has an exclusive clip of their meeting, and Emily is absolutely shocked to discover that Sam has heard of her.

"Of course, the famous poet!" he says when Susan (Ella Hunt) introduces her. "I've heard all about you!"

Emily can't believe it.

"Nobody's heard of me," she says, but apparently she's wrong.

"Well, it's my job to know things before other people find out," he practically whispers. "I'm a news man. I gotta keep my ear to the ground. I gotta stay one step ahead. The world is changing fast and so is the news business, I tell you."

After asking what's all over Emily's face (it's ink), Sam declares her "interesting."

"I'm interested," he says as he exits.

Interested like for his newspaper or for other reasons?!