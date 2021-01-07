Kim & KanyeJoJo SiwaGwen & BlakeTanya RobertsDie NeuestenVideos

Kim Kardashian Steps Out Wearing Wedding Band as Kanye West Divorce Looms

As Kim Kardashian weighs her future with Kanye West, she was photographed wearing her wedding ring on a recent outing. Check out the photo.

It's no big surprise that all eyes have been on Kim Kardashian's ring finger as she contemplates divorcing Kanye West

The day before E! News confirmed that Kim has been living apart from her husband and believes that the marriage is over, she was photographed wearing her wedding ring on Monday, Jan. 4 as she stepped out of her car that evening.

This suggests that the reality TV megastar is still considering her next steps with Kanye, who she wed in May 2014. The photo also follows multiple recent social media posts that appeared to show her without the band on her finger

The ring appeared to be absent in an Instagram pic on Dec. 22 from her family's Lake Tahoe getaway, and it was also not evident in a Jan. 5 selfie to promote her SKIMS Body Basics. 

In the Jan. 4 photo, Kim is wearing the simple gold band that she has often worn following her 2016 Paris robbery, rather than the flashier 15-carat diamond head-turner that Kanye used to propose in 2013. 

A source told E! News exclusively on Jan. 5 that Kim is faced with a "tough decision" and remains focused on what's best for their children. She and the hip-hop star are parents to North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 20 months.

"It's gotten to the point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months," the insider shared. "They've seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while."

