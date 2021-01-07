Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s Chemistry Is Undeniable in Latest Sighting

Weitere : Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Spotted Holding Hands at Wedding

Sparks are still flying high between Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde.

The duo, who confirmed their romance earlier this week, continues to showcase their undeniable chemistry. The 26-year-old singer and Booksmart director were recently spotted looking smitten over each other during an afternoon outing.

The pair was seen hanging out with a close group of friends, including the newlyweds who got married over the weekend. You know, the Santa Barbara, Calif. ceremony that Harry and Olivia attended together, which made fans go wild over their new relationship.

Although the actress and Gucci ambassador were hanging out with their nearest and dearest, it looked like they were in their own little world. Photographers captured images of the two staring into each other's eyes and smiling from ear-to-ear.

For their outdoor outing, Harry kept things low-key with his casual ensemble. The "Watermelon Sugar" singer donned an oversized black hoodie that he paired grey sweatpants, white sneakers and a bright pink beanie.