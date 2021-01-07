Today Only: Enjoy 50% Off Kopari, Patchology and More at Ulta!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're in need of a new skincare routine to help your 2021 glow up, Ulta has you covered! Now through Jan. 23, enjoy incredible savings during Ulta's Love Your Skin Event. Every day, the beauty retailer will be offering new deals on popular skincare brands like Dermalogica, Ursa Major, PMD and more!
Today's deals? Enjoy 50% off select products from Kopari, Exuviance and Patchology!
Keep scrolling to shop today's skincare deals at Ulta.
Kopari Beauty CBD Recovery Balm
It's no surprise Kopari's CBD recovery balm was part of Allure's Best of Beauty 2020. This vegan balm is made with organic coconut oil, full-spectrum whole-plant cannabidiol, peppermint essential oil, aloe vera, shea and coco butters.
Exuviance Triple Microdermabrasion Face Polish
Enjoy glowing and soft skin after you use Exuviance's face polish! With transformative ingredients like 10% glycolic acid, professional grade crystals and papaya enzyme, you're going to want to stock up on this magical product while it's on sale.
Kopari Beauty CBD Deodorant
It's always a good idea to stock up on deodorant. This one is vegan, non-toxic and aluminum-free so all you have to focus on is how amazing your underarms smell.
Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels
Say goodbye to tired eyes with Patchology's eye gels! Each biodegradable patch has caffeine, hydrolyzed collagen and other essential ingredients that will make you look like you had a full night's worth of sleep.
Kopari Beauty CBD Body Calm Cream
Made with key ingredients like whole-plant CBD powder, 100% organic coconut oil and chamomile, this cream will help soothe and nourish skin, especially post-shave.
