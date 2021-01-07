Inside Kim Kardashian’s Next Chapter as She Considers Divorcing Kanye West

Kimye is coming to an end, and Kim Kardashian is figuring out her next steps after her fallout with Kanye West.
As the couple discusses the possibility of divorce, E! News has exclusively learned what Kim envisions for her family's future moving forward.
A source revealed that not much will change for Kim and Kanye in their day-to-day lives. For now, they plan to continue living separately, her in Calabasas, Calif., and him in Wyoming.
Kanye will fly in to Los Angeles to see their four children "at his own leisure," which is how they've been managing in recent weeks.
Some of their kids (North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 20 months) have visited their dad in Wyoming a few times, but nannies have always been there to help Kanye. Regardless of their marital issues, Kim wants to remain in LA, so the kids can continue their stable and consistent lifestyles and going to their current schools.
A source told E! News, "Kanye is aware the marriage is over. It's upsetting to him. He loves Kim but they don't get along half of the time. He's truly in his own world and gets in the zone of focusing solely on his own projects."
Their lifestyles don't mesh anymore. The 43-year-old Grammy winner creates his music and Yeezy apparel, while Kim runs her fashion and beauty empire, including the brands KKW and SKIMS.
As we previously reported, Kimye is in marriage counseling, but they both know it's not working. Going forward, Kim and Kanye are focused on how they will co-parent, as well as the logistics of their settlement. The insider added, "It's really upsetting to both of them because they did try and make it work for a very long time."
In the meantime, Kim is trying to keep the kids occupied as much as possible. "She is focused on keeping them happy and healthy and wants them to have a good relationship with their dad. It's very important to her," the source explained.
Her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian both babysit the West kids often. They'll spend time with 2-year-old True Thompson or Kourt's kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, meaning the cousins are always together at one of their houses. They feel it's nice for the sisters to be able to "trade off and get work done."
The source continued, "All of the sisters are aware of the situation and are very supportive. They all love Kanye like a brother but agree it's best they part ways."
The Kardashian-Jenner clan have all adjusted and are used to the current situation, because it's been the status quo for months now. "They know Kanye will still be a part of their lives and be at family functions, but everyone supports Kim in her decisions," the source said.
The feeling appears to be mutual for Kanye. When news broke on Tuesday of their impending split, E! News reported that he has no beef with the rest of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars. An insider noted, "Kanye loves his extended family. They are super close."
On Jan. 5, Kim took to Instagram to share her latest lifestyle rituals to start the New Year with a clean slate. "Sister Boot Camp starts this month!" the 40-year-old reality star wrote. "Plant Based and Two workouts a day for 30 days to get our mind and body right this year."
Earlier in the day, she promoted some new pieces from her SKIMS label, but eagle-eyed fans noticed that the designer didn't appear to be wearing her wedding band in the pics.
The celebs got married in 2014 in Italy. One year prior, Kanye sang his soon-to-be bride's praises in a BBC interview, saying, "Family time—it's what Kim gave me. She gave me everything. She gave me a family. She gave me a support system."
See some of their cutest family pics here.