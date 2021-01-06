Love Island Star Zara Holland Avoids Jail Time After Violating COVID-19 Quarantine Orders

Zara Holland, a British former pageant queen who appeared on the 2016 season of the UK's Love Island, has issued an apology over reportedly breaking quarantine orders in Barbados.
Holland, 25, was staying with her boyfriend Elliott Love on the island of Barbados where he was tested for the coronavirus, according to The Sun. When his results came back positive, they pair were allegedly given red wristbands and told they would have to leave their hotel and move to Paragon Military Base, which had been turned into a COVID-19 quarantine center. Before they were picked up at their hotel, however, the two allegedly left for the airport and skirted authorities.
While the Barbados police could not confirm whether or not Holland and Love were arrested, law enforcement tells E! News that Holland was released from the medical facility to go back to her hotel on Jan. 1. Love is currently a resident in a medical facility.
Holland pleaded guilty to the breach of quarantine offense and was fined $12,000. The alternative to the fine was nine months prison.
In a statement issued by a representative of the family this evening, Holland said, "I firstly wish to apologise to the entire country of Barbados for what has been a massive mix up and misunderstanding during my most recent stay. I am currently working closely with the local authorities to rectify any issues on my part and will issue an update and full statement which I think is the only right thing to do to the Government and citizens of Barbados."
She added, "I have been a guest of this lovely island in excess of 20 years and would never do anything to jeopardise an entire nation that I have nothing but love and respect for and which has treated me as a family."
This is not the first time Holland has been at the center of controversy. In 2016, she was stripped of her title of Miss Great Britain after she was seen hooking up with contestant Alex Bowan on Love Island.