Let Brie & Nikki Bella's New Year's Resolutions Inspire You

Nude Photoshoots & Changing Plans: "Total Bellas" Recap (S6, Ep5)

We're already a few days into 2021, but it's not too late to make a New Year's resolution—just follow the Bella Twins' lead.

Following Nikki Bella and Brie Bella's whirlwind 2020, which saw them publish a bestselling memoir, pack up their lives in a matter of weeks to move to Napa Valley and most notably, welcome their baby boys after being pregnant at the same time, they've earned every right to just sit back and relax this year.

And in a way, as the pair explained on the Wednesday, Jan. 6 episode of The Bellas Podcast, that's exactly what they're aiming to do as part of their New Year's resolutions.

"Self-care is definitely one. I feel like every new mom or a mom with a baby relates to that," said Nikki, who welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Matteo, with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on July 31. "It's all about your baby first and you just don't care about you. It is crazy."