Kim & Kanye2021 GrammysTanya RobertsDie NeuestenVideos

James Marsden Reveals He Turned Down Magic Mike Role Over This Fear

During a recent interview, James Marden confessed the story behind why he passed on a role in the steamy film Magic Mike. Keep scrolling for the relatable reason.

von Mona Thomas Jan 06, 2021 15:21Tags
James MarsdenMagic MikePromis
Weitere: James Marsden bringt Mini-Me Sohn mit zu den 2017 SAG Awards

James Marsden in Magic Mike? Apparently, it almost happened.  

During the Tuesday, Jan. 5 episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Notebook star shared the real reason why he passed on the stripper-themed movie.

"I had fear I would be edited out of the movie," the actor confessed. "Just all my lines would be cut out and I'd be an extra just rushing around in a g-string so I think it was a lack of courage on my part."

He also noted that he still has friends and family who feel it was a good decision to not do the film because "they didn't want to see me like that." Hearing this, Marsden laughed and said, "I could have jumped in and had fun with that." To which host James Corden let out a quick chuckle. 

During the interview, the 47-year-old star also recalled moving to Austin, Texas at the beginning of the quarantine in March 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

foto
Stars Open Up About Coronavirus Battles

"I grew up in Oklahoma close by, so I'm back in the region, and I've always visited Austin the last 20 years of my life," Marsden shared. "Always taken my kids down here, always wanted to get a ranch and build on some land and now I'm kind of—this last year has made me realize that maybe now is the time for a little change and hey, go do it."

James, who shares three children with his ex-wife Lisa Linde, also added, "I'm kind of diving in headfirst. Nothing is irreversible so if it doesn't work out, I can always come back. I've been in L.A. a long time so—but I'm been enjoying it." 

Top Stories

1

Gwen Stefani Says She Was Confused by Blake Waiting So Long to Propose

2

Bachelor Matt James Shares His Honest Reaction to "Queen" Victoria

3
EXKLUSIV

Where Kanye West Stands With Kim Kardashian’s Fam Amid Marital Turmoil

Check out the full interview above! 

Top Stories

1

Gwen Stefani Says She Was Confused by Blake Waiting So Long to Propose

2

Bachelor Matt James Shares His Honest Reaction to "Queen" Victoria

3
EXKLUSIV

Where Kanye West Stands With Kim Kardashian’s Fam Amid Marital Turmoil

4
EXKLUSIV

Why Kim Kardashian Hasn’t Officially Filed for Divorce From Kanye West

5

Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger Mistake Chris Pratt for Chris Evans