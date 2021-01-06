Very Cavallari's Shannon Ford Reveals the Real Story Behind Jay Cutler Hangout

Weitere : Kristin Cavallari Announces the End of "Very Cavallari"

We're finally getting answers about that mini Very Cavallari reunion.

Yes, the one with Jay Cutler and Shannon Ford, the former Uncommon James employee who Kristin Cavallari fired during the E! show's season two premiere. As fans may recall, the retired NFL player took to Instagram over Thanksgiving weekend, sharing a video of him and Shannon—along with Mark "Chuy" Block, who briefly appeared on Very Cavallari and is Shannon's agent—clinking wine glasses while enjoying lunch together in Charleston, S.C.

The post naturally stirred up some drama, and many of Jay's followers left comments like "Petty Jay is the best Jay." However, according to Shannon, who's good friends with Mark, the entire outing was completely innocuous.

"I was home in South Carolina for Thanksgiving, and I saw that Mark was in Charleston," she revealed on the Jan. 5 episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "And I was like, shut the f--k up...What are the odds? And then I went back to his social media and I was like, what bar is he at? And he posted another story and he was with Jay, and I was like, 'Oh no.'"

Shannon was, at the time, under the impression Jay "hated" her. She thought he was annoyed with her on the show, and they'd never spoken since she was fired.