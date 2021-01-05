Watch Chelsea Houska Tell Her Teen Mom 2 Co-Stars She's Leaving the Show

While it was not how she expected it to be, Chelsea Houska sat down for her final reunion as a Teen Mom star.

In November 2020, the soon-to-be mom of four announced she was bidding farewell to Teen Mom 2 after 10 seasons on the show as one of the original cast members. Now, with the two-part reunion set to begin airing on Tuesday, Jan. 5, MTV has given fans a first look at Houska's goodbye to her famed co-stars Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline.

"This is gonna be my final season, my final reunion and it is definitely bittersweet," she said during the virtual reunion amid the coronavirus pandemic. "It's weird that the last one is here like this and we're not all together."

As for why the reality star decided now was the time to step away from the longtime series, "I feel like watching this last season, I was getting a bad feeling in my stomach," she explained. "It just feels like it's just time to close the chapter and I'm almost 30, I'm having my fourth baby. It just feels like the right time."