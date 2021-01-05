A History Of A-Listers Who Starred In A Star Is Born, From 1937 to 2018

Weitere : Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Talk Taking Risks in "A Star Is Born"

Tell us something girl, has Lady Gaga's star ever burned brighter than in A Star Is Born, directed by her co-star, Bradley Cooper?

Alas, the critically-acclaimed drama, which earned the superstar singer her first-ever Oscar for Best Original Song, isn't the first of its kind. In fact, the 2018 film is the third remake since Janet Gaynor and Fredric March originated the roles more than eight decades ago. Though details have changed—the O.G. stars certainly didn't perform at Coachella, for example—the heart of the story has stayed the same.

Although, it's taken a lot of work to guarantee just that. Back in 2011, director Clint Eastwood began developing the remake with Beyoncé set to star. But the film stalled in development hell. At various points, Christian Bale, Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio and Will Smith were either attached or being considered to play the male lead opposite the "Single Ladies" chart topper.