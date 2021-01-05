Harry & OliviaEmily MitchellKumail Nanjiani2020 Year in ReviewDie NeuestenVideos

Bachelor Matt James Reveals His Honest Reaction to Victoria Larson's "Queen" Title

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Bachelor star Matt James shared his thoughts on Victoria Larson's royal entrance. Scroll on for his premiere reaction!

Victoria Larson might've missed out Matt James' first impression rose, but he still loved her royal entrance.

During the Jan. 4 premiere of The Bachelor, fans were introduced to all of the women vying for the real estate broker's heart—including contestant Victoria who crowned herself the "queen." Though her grand entrance—during which she was carried in while wearing a tiara—was met with some eyebrow raises, Matt appeared to enjoy his time with Victoria.

"I appreciated everything about Victoria's entrance and who she was because...whatever you need to do to stand out she did it," the 29-year-old Wake Forest alum told Jimmy Kimmel during a virtual interview after the show's premiere. "And I remembered her name and it was lighthearted and it broke the ice."

Matt added, "It's such a tense situation and I was nervous and she comes out with everything that she is, it put a smile on my face and it brought less tension to the night."

While it appeared on the episode that Victoria's actions caused some tension among the contestants, Matt said on Jimmy Kimmel Live that she was actually "popular" with the other girls.

Matt also denied that Bachelor producers had any involvement in Victoria getting a rose at the end of the first night.

"No, that wasn't the case, she's great," Matt told Jimmy. "I really enjoyed Victoria."

However, when asked if he's marrying Victoria, Matt just laughed.

But the North Carolina native tried to keep a straight face as Jimmy shared his wife Molly's Bachelor predictions. Take a look at the video above to see how Matt reacts to the contestant Molly believes will get his final rose!

You can watch Matt's Bachelor journey continue every Monday on ABC.

