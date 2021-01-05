Harry & OliviaEmily MitchellKumail Nanjiani2020 Year in ReviewDie NeuestenVideos

Hilary Duff Says She Got an Eye Infection From Taking Many Coronavirus Tests

Hilary Duff shared that she suffered a high level of pain due to an eye infection caused by coronavirus exams. Read more for the details on her current condition.

von Ryan Gajewski Jan 05, 2021
Hilary DuffGesundheitPromisCoronavirus
Hilary Duff recently received one final reminder of the craziness that we all endured in 2020

The pregnant star shared a flurry of photos to Instagram on Monday, Jan. 4 of her family celebrating together over the holidays. In addition to cute pics of husband Matthew Koma dressed as Santa Claus, Hilary posted one shot of herself smiling while holding young niece Fallon.

As the 33-year-old "Come Clean" performer explained, she was not quite as happy as she may have seemed. 

"Then my eye started to look weird.....and hurt....a lot," Hilary shared. "Sooo.... took a little trip to the emergency room. I got an eye infection from all the COVID tests at work....cuz you know, 2020 and all."

Say what? Eye infections have not been reported by the CDC and other public health experts as a common side effect of coronavirus testing, so it's a bit unclear as to why it may have caused her such discomfort. Luckily, the malady is now behind her. 

"PS.... My eye is fine, needed antibiotics," she wrote to accompany a photo of herself later opening presents with her children. 

This is not the first health scare that the Younger actress has experienced due to the pandemic. On Nov. 21, she posted to Instagram that she was quarantining after an exposure to the coronavirus.

Three days later, she shared that she was able to hold her children once again. Hilary, who is currently expecting her third child, shares son Luca Cruz Comrie, 8, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and daughter Banks Violet Bair, 2, with husband Matthew. 

