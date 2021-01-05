Harry & OliviaEmily MitchellKumail Nanjiani2020 Year in ReviewDie NeuestenVideos

Alex Trebek Urges Fostering a "Gentler, Kinder Society" in First of Final Jeopardy! Episodes

To start the first of his final five Jeopardy! episodes, Alex Trebek gave an impassioned speech and asked the audience to help make the world a "gentler" place.

von Ryan Gajewski Jan 05, 2021 02:17Tags
TVPromis
Weitere: Who Will Replace Alex Trebek on "Jeopardy!"?

What is: a beautiful speech from an American icon?

Alex Trebek's final five Jeopardy! episodes run this week, and on the one that airs Monday, Jan. 4, the late host began the trivia show with a heartfelt message about the importance of generosity amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

"You'll recall that about a month ago, I asked all of you to take a moment to give thanks for all the blessings that you enjoy in your lives," he said, referring to his Thanksgiving 2020 address. "Now today, a different kind of message. This is the 'season of giving.' I know you want to be generous with your family, your friends, your loved ones, but today I'd like you to go one step further."

He continued, "I'd like you to open up your hands and open up your heart to those who are still suffering because of COVID-19. People who are suffering through no fault of their own. We're trying to build a gentler, kinder society. And if we all pitch in just a little bit, we're gonna get there."

foto
Every Potential Jeopardy! Host

The show's Instagram page posted the below video of the speech with the caption, "Extending the 'season of giving' into 2021."

Earlier on Jan. 4, Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards appeared on Today to discuss the "herculean" effort that Alex gave while filming these final episodes before his death on Nov. 8 at age 80 following a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. 

"He was in enormous pain," the producer said. "He was, you know, 10 days away from passing away, and you will not sense any of that in these episodes. He is strong. He sounds great. He's funny, and he's amazing."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

Top Stories

1

Meet The Bachelor Matt James' First Impression Rose Pick

2

Slippers You Can Actually Wear Outside

3
EXKLUSIV

Zoë Kravitz Not Dating Channing Tatum After Split From Karl Glusman

4

Kumail Nanjiani’s Holiday Pics Spark Debate Over His Physique

5
EXKLUSIV

We Dare You Not to Laugh at This Ellen's Game of Games Preview