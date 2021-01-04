Slippers You Can Actually Wear Outside

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Slippers are super comfy and great, but the problem is that most of them can't really go outside. We're not against wearing them out in the yard or to the drive-thru, but it's just that from a practical standpoint, you'll ruin them if you do. So enter slippers with a shoe-like sole.
We're fans of the below options from Ugg, Dolce Vita and more of our favorite brands that are perfectly suitable to wear outdoors.
EMU Australia Mayberry Slippers
The rubber soles on these sheepskin slippers are a lifesaver. Plus, they're just super cute.
Suede Leather Moccasin Slippers
Go all out and get your slippers monogrammed. This suede pair with a faux-fur lining has a moccasin style with rubber soles, so they can easily be worn out of the house.
Ugg Cozette Slipper
The chunky sole on these slippers keeps your feet warm and dry. And cozy lamb fur not only lines the sole, but also the strap.
Asos Design Zella Premium Sheepskin Slippers in Pale Gray
Keep your toes warm in these leather slippers with a faux-fur lining. They're super easy to slip on and run.
Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Ugg's reviewer-loved Fluff Yeah sandals come in so many colors and prints. These shearling sandals have a platform sole too that gives you a height boost.
Susannah Pom Slipper
Between the leopard print and pom pom, we can't get enough of these slippers. Their memory foam insole is super comfy, and you can buy them in gray as well.
Minnetonka Jr. Trapper Moccasin Slipper
These moccasin slippers with a faux fur lining are made of durable leather.
Soft Shearling Slipper
These beautiful splurge-worthy slippers have an EVA outsole and leather upper.
Dolce Vita Saydee Slippers
We love the vintage shape of these slippers with a rubber sole. They look chic dressed up or down.
Sheepskin by Totes Mule Slippers in Leopard
These adorable leopard slippers have a suede upper and sheepskin lining.
Up next, everything you need to work out from home.
—Originally published on March 31, 2020 at 9:51 a.m. PST.