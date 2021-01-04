Slippers You Can Actually Wear Outside

Harry & OliviaEmily MitchellKumail Nanjiani2020 Year in ReviewDie NeuestenVideos

Slippers are super comfy and great, but the problem is that most of them can't really go outside. We're not against wearing them out in the yard or to the drive-thru, but it's just that from a practical standpoint, you'll ruin them if you do. So enter slippers with a shoe-like sole.

We're fans of the below options from Ugg, Dolce Vita and more of our favorite brands that are perfectly suitable to wear outdoors.

EMU Australia Mayberry Slippers

The rubber soles on these sheepskin slippers are a lifesaver. Plus, they're just super cute.

$60
Amazon

Suede Leather Moccasin Slippers

Go all out and get your slippers monogrammed. This suede pair with a faux-fur lining has a moccasin style with rubber soles, so they can easily be worn out of the house.

$45
Lands' End

Ugg Cozette Slipper

The chunky sole on these slippers keeps your feet warm and dry. And cozy lamb fur not only lines the sole, but also the strap.

$80
Ugg

Asos Design Zella Premium Sheepskin Slippers in Pale Gray

Keep your toes warm in these leather slippers with a faux-fur lining. They're super easy to slip on and run.

$48
Asos

Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal

Ugg's reviewer-loved Fluff Yeah sandals come in so many colors and prints. These shearling sandals have a platform sole too that gives you a height boost. 

$100
Nordstrom

Susannah Pom Slipper

Between the leopard print and pom pom, we can't get enough of these slippers. Their memory foam insole is super comfy, and you can buy them in gray as well. 

$47
JustFab

Minnetonka Jr. Trapper Moccasin Slipper

These moccasin slippers with a faux fur lining are made of durable leather. 

$40
DSW

Soft Shearling Slipper

These beautiful splurge-worthy slippers have an EVA outsole and leather upper.

$185
Eileen Fisher

Dolce Vita Saydee Slippers

We love the vintage shape of these slippers with a rubber sole. They look chic dressed up or down.

$60
Anthropologie

Sheepskin by Totes Mule Slippers in Leopard

These adorable leopard slippers have a suede upper and sheepskin lining.

$89
$60
Asos

