Valerie Bertinelli Chokes Up as She Says She "Still Goes to Text" Late Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen

The world is still mourning the loss of rock legend, Eddie Van Halen.
Back in October, the Van Halen co-founder and guitarist passed away at the age of 65 after a long battle with throat cancer. Three months following his death, Valerie Bertinelli, the late star's ex-wife, opened up about how she's been coping with the tragedy.
On Monday, Jan. 4, the 60-year-old star made a virtual appearance on the Today show, in which she shared some of her favorite recipes. When asked by Hoda Kotb how she's been holding up since Eddie's death, Valerie got choked up and admitted she was "tearing up."
"It's been rough... very bittersweet," the actress shared, adding that she recently spent time with her and Eddie's 29-year-old son, Wolfgang Van Halen. "We're doing okay, we spent the holidays together..."
"I'll see him later today," she added. "We've been spending a lot of time together."
Shortly after, a candid selfie of Valerie, Eddie and their son appeared on screen, to which she replied, "It's been hard."
"I've gone to text [Eddie] a few dozen times," she recalled. "It's like, 'Oh, no, I can't text him right now.'"
The late rock star and actress tied the knot in 1981 and were married for over 20 years before separating in 2001. Although they decided to get divorced in 2007, the two remained on good terms.
In October, Valerie confirmed Eddie's death and paid tribute to him on Instagram. "40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you," she shared at the time. "You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang."
"Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin," she continued. "I'm so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love."
Wolfgang also honored his late father with a heartwarming message of his own.
"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," he wrote on Instagram. "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."
According to TMZ, who first reported Eddie's death, the rock legend passed away with his wife, Janie Liszewski, by his side. The outlet reported Eddie's brother, Alex Van Halen, and son were also close by.
Just last month, TMZ reported Eddie was cremated and his ashes were given to his son. The late star's wish was to have his ashes scattered in the ocean off Malibu, Calif., per the outlet.