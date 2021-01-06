The Funniest Women to Ever Grace Saturday Night Live

Weitere : "SNL" Comedians Explain "SNL" Audition Process

It's Kate McKinnon's birthday and we're celebrating by honoring some of the best SNL funny ladies of all time.

When it comes to the best in comedic talent, we know we'll find it on Saturday Night Live.

The long-running, Emmy Award-winning show has introduced us to some of the best women in comedy, whose killer impressions and original characters have us tuning in every weekend.

We've even seen many of these celebrities, such as Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, become stars of their own shows, like Parks and Recreation and 30 Rock, respectively.

And then there's b-day girl McKinnon, who turns 37 today. In addition to winning Emmys for her hilarious SNL characters, she's gone on to star in major box office films like Ghostbusters, Rough Night and The Spy Who Dumped Me.

While every woman whose been on the show has made us laugh, we rounded up a list of the ones whose sketches, impressions or characters have made them synonymous with the show in honor of McKinnon's birthday.