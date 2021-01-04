Why Dua Lipa Is Hesitant to Post "Incredible" Memories With Anwar Hadid on Social Media

Dua Lipa has her own rules when it comes to her relationships.
As the "Don't Start Now" singer continues her romance with Anwar Hadid, 21, pop culture fans are consistently hoping for new details and photos surrounding the couple. But the 25-year-old musician isn't willing to share everything online.
"We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there's something that we want to share together, then ok that's fun," she explained in the February 2021 issue of British Vogue. "But at the same time, we're quite private."
Dua continued, "We'll only show you as much as we want you to see. It's a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there. I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people's opinions."
"4 my love!!!!" he wrote online. "LOOKI THAT SMILE!!! Woweeeee!!! LOVE YOU ENDLESSLY LETS HAVE A BLAST."
When first starting out in the music industry, Dua admitted that she was very hands on with social media especially her Twitter account. But as her star rose, the Grammy winner admitted that things got "really hectic" when facing a mix of fans and haters.
"I would get anxiety," she recalled. "And I was like, ‘This shouldn't be the way that I'm experiencing this once-in-a-lifetime experience.' It was messing with my confidence. I'd be super-nervous, wondering what everyone's gonna say."
Fortunately, for the London-born singer, much of her life has remained the same. In fact, those closest to her are friends she has known long before her songs were blasted on the radio. "My home life is really normal," she shared. "The people I surround myself with have known me for the longest time. My job doesn't define my circle, and that makes a world of difference."
See Dua's full feature in the February issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands Jan. 8.