Ayesha Curry Sweetly Supports Steph Curry After He Hits Career-High of 62 Points

Weitere : Steph Curry Defends Wife Ayesha Curry's New Hair Style

Ayesha Curry is shouting out her man on his major win.

On Monday, Jan. 4, the proud wife of Steph Curry took to Instagram to celebrate the Golden State Warrior on the career-high 62 points he scored during the Sunday basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

"So proud!!! 62?! Year 12?! Goodness," the cookbook author wrote alongside a video of teammate Damion Lee pouring water over an unexpected Steph. "Best part is he'll be excited about it sure, BUT it's more about the team wins for him. That's what makes him so special. Love you @stephencurry30." Ayesha can even be heard giggling behind the camera, making the clip even more adorable.

On his own Instagram account, the two-time MVP reflected on the momentous win, writing, "Tonight was fun! Sometimes you don't have to say anything. Stay present, stay in the moment...Have fun. All glory to God."

The 10-year happily married couple share three children together, Riley Elizabeth, 8, Ryan Carson, 5, and Canon W. Jack, 2. On New Year's Day the couple shared their thoughts on their enviable relationship and goals for 2021.