Meghan McCain Shares First Photos of Newborn Daughter Liberty's Face

While new mom Meghan McCain made her return to The View, her newborn daughter made her own debut.
Three months after the daytime talk show co-host gave birth to a baby girl with husband Ben Domenech, the star returned from maternity leave to her seat at the (currently virtual) table on Monday, Jan. 4. There, she gushed over her daughter, Liberty Sage McCain Domenech, and even shared a few pictures of the little one's face, marking the newborn's debut. The new mom had previously kept her daughter's face out of any pictures she shared online.
"I've been in this bubble of love and baby time and she's just perfect," Meghan told viewers and her fellow co-hosts. "It feels like having a little piece of my dad [John McCain] back."
The star also shared the photos of her little one on Instagram, captioning them, "Someone wanted to see me?" The snapshots captured life at home with Liberty, including her with Meghan in front of a Christmas tree, playing on the floor and donning a "3 MONTHS" pin.
During her first day back, Meghan was also vocal about her support for paid maternity leave for women in America as she recalled the physical struggles she endured after giving birth. "When I gave birth, I actually had postnatal preeclampsia and I was in the hospital for a week after on a magnesium drip and it really, really kicked my butt," she described. "I was planning on coming back to the show for the election six weeks after I gave birth and I was physically unable to."
After returning home, the star required further assistance. "I had to have my husband and my mother-in-law help me do everything from shower to eat," she said. "It was deeply humbling and to help me take care of Liberty... The whole time I was thinking what a privilege it is to have this kind of maternity leave."
In March 2020, Meghan announced she was expecting and would be appearing on the show from home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Eight months earlier, she shared publicly in a New York Times op-ed that she had suffered a miscarriage.