Meghan McCain Shares First Photos of Newborn Daughter Liberty's Face

While new mom Meghan McCain made her return to The View, her newborn daughter made her own debut.

Three months after the daytime talk show co-host gave birth to a baby girl with husband Ben Domenech, the star returned from maternity leave to her seat at the (currently virtual) table on Monday, Jan. 4. There, she gushed over her daughter, Liberty Sage McCain Domenech, and even shared a few pictures of the little one's face, marking the newborn's debut. The new mom had previously kept her daughter's face out of any pictures she shared online.

"I've been in this bubble of love and baby time and she's just perfect," Meghan told viewers and her fellow co-hosts. "It feels like having a little piece of my dad [John McCain] back."

The star also shared the photos of her little one on Instagram, captioning them, "Someone wanted to see me?" The snapshots captured life at home with Liberty, including her with Meghan in front of a Christmas tree, playing on the floor and donning a "3 MONTHS" pin.